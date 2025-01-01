LiveChat & Thinkific integration lets you set up the chat widget on your Thinkific website. Use it to educate visitors about your offers, reply to their questions and solve problems in real time. You can also take advantage of automated greetings and reach out to clients on specific conditions. Finally be able to influence sales in your store.

Thinkific is an online education platform to create websites and deliver & sell online courses and membership sites. You can use it as your main business or additional marketing channel for your operating business.

The solution is easy to use and offers customizable site themes that let you build an attractive website around your course. The online course builder helps you create entirely new courses for your students. You can add multimedia (films, quizzes, text lessons, discussions, presentations, etc.) and give certificates.

Moreover, Thinkific provides a seamless checkout process and lets you offer one-time payments, subscriptions or payment plans. You can also give bonuses and discounts to encourage customers to make bigger purchases. All in all, the platform delivers an engaging user experience.