Talkdesk & LiveChat integration will give you a wider overview of your customers. Every time you finish a chat with a website visitor, a new contact (and the chat transcript) will be added to your Talkdesk account. Thanks to it, your support service team will be able to solve issues faster and provide more personalized customer experience.

Talkdesk is the browser-based contact center solution that helps businesses around the world build stronger customer relationships.

The software automates gathering contacts. Every time a customer calls you or reaches out to you via chat, the new contact is created. Moreover, if you can’t pick up a call, the software will send an email with the call data and voicemail recording. Thanks to it, you will get a 360-degree view of a contact so that you can have more personalized conversations with customers and prospects. With Talkdesk, you can also check live reports, and set up skills-based routing. The tool also provides you tools to make data-driven decisions.

The solution offers seamless integrations with many tools including Salesforce, Slack, Desk.com, and others.