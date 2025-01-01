Bringing LiveChat and Stratifyd together allows you to transfer LiveChat data to your Stratyfyd dashboard. Easily analyze customer information and select whether you want to go over welcome messages, agents messages, clients or all. Take advantage of Stratifyd AI-powered analytics and look at customer information setting the specific date range. Learn more about your customers and improve your services accurately.

Stratifyd is a powerful analytics platform that helps to improve customer acquisition rate and retention. It comes with the interactive dashboards, visualizations, and notifications that facilitate sharing and understanding data.

You can merge data from different sources (telephone, chat, email, social media) and create a complete overview of your business. Data gathered by Stratifyd is arranged into easy to understand insights that help to improve processes and products. What’s more, the tool can predict when a customer is going to leave you. Knowing more about customers, you are able to make better business decisions and lower customer churn. Understand customer patterns, investment opportunities, and ways to improve engagement.