Analyse customer information with AI-powered analytics from Stratifyd.

Bringing LiveChat and Stratifyd together allows you to transfer LiveChat data to your Stratyfyd dashboard. Easily analyze customer information and select whether you want to go over welcome messages, agents messages, clients or all. Take advantage of Stratifyd AI-powered analytics and look at customer information setting the specific date range. Learn more about your customers and improve your services accurately.

Stratifyd is a powerful analytics platform that helps to improve customer acquisition rate and retention. It comes with the interactive dashboards, visualizations, and notifications that facilitate sharing and understanding data.

You can merge data from different sources (telephone, chat, email, social media) and create a complete overview of your business. Data gathered by Stratifyd is arranged into easy to understand insights that help to improve processes and products. What’s more, the tool can predict when a customer is going to leave you. Knowing more about customers, you are able to make better business decisions and lower customer churn. Understand customer patterns, investment opportunities, and ways to improve engagement.

Key Features

Broad customer behaviour analysis

Integrate LiveChat with Stradifyd and analyze the behavior of your customers. Check out what are the most popular topics among your customers – all of that automatically and easily accessible in your Stratifyd dashboard.

AI-powered analytics

Combine LiveChat with Stratifyd and see how the AI-powered analytics does it's magic! With data feed provided by LiveChat, Stratifyd will automatically analyze all keywords typed by your customers. See what are the main areas of interest among your customers.

Benefits

Detect whats popular among your clients

Integrate LiveChat with Stratifyd and analyze the information about your customers like the most popular topics discussed in a chat.

Improve the customer experience using the chat data

With LiveChat comes tons of customer data — the pre-chat survey collects contact details, chat transcripts give powerful sales insights, and post-chat survey can be used to gather feedback.

Work smarter and more efficiently

Integrate Stratifyd with LiveChat to understand what led your visitor to chat and what happens after. Use this knowledge to streamline your operations and improve your perfromance.

