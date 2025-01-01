Connecting LiveChat with PlayVox will enable you to monitor the performance of your support team. Analyze the quality of interactions between agents and your customers by selecting particular filters: rated chats, tickets, the date range, etc. Finally be able to measure "the health" of conversations conducted by your customer service in a hustle-free way.

PlayVox is a Quality Assurance software which monitors customer service and support interactions across different communication channels. It tracks multiple ways of communications like chat, email, phone, and social media. PlayVox’s main goal is to help you improve your customer service and experience.

Also, the tool allows you to use personalized filters, scorecards or reports to analyze the quality of your support team's effort. What's more, it lets you send digital gifts to your employees which helps to motivate them.

To add to this, PlayVox can save a lot of your time by enabling you to export data in CSV and Excel formats.