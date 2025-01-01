PlayVox

PlayVox

Measure the quality of your chats using PlayVox.

Works with   LiveChat
  • PlayVox integration

Connecting LiveChat with PlayVox will enable you to monitor the performance of your support team. Analyze the quality of interactions between agents and your customers by selecting particular filters: rated chats, tickets, the date range, etc. Finally be able to measure "the health" of conversations conducted by your customer service in a hustle-free way.

PlayVox is a Quality Assurance software which monitors customer service and support interactions across different communication channels. It tracks multiple ways of communications like chat, email, phone, and social media. PlayVox’s main goal is to help you improve your customer service and experience.

Also, the tool allows you to use personalized filters, scorecards or reports to analyze the quality of your support team's effort. What's more, it lets you send digital gifts to your employees which helps to motivate them.

To add to this, PlayVox can save a lot of your time by enabling you to export data in CSV and Excel formats.

Key Features

Measure the quality of your chats

Measure the quality of customers interactions across your LiveChat. Check out how well your team performs straight in PlayVox panel – automatically and without any additional actions.

Easy installation

Dedicate a few minutes of your time to PlayVox integration and save a ton of it later! After few easy steps you'll be able to automatically analyze the good, the bad and the neutral chats performed by your team. And that applies to your tickets as well.

Benefits

Dig into the customer data to understand to provide better support

With LiveChat comes tons of customer data — the pre-chat survey collects contact details, chat transcripts give powerful sales insights, and post-chat survey can be used to gather feedback.

Improve the customer experience using the chat data

Integrate LiveChat with PlayVox and analyze the information about your customers like the most popular topics discussed in a chat!

Check the performance of your team in just a few clicks

With LiveChat integration for PlayVox, it’s easy to monitor customer engagements, conduct quality control of your online conversations.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Explore more apps

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.