Ping allows you to send notifications about chat events to popular channels, some of which you almost certainly already use: Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord, SMS, and email. You set up those notifications per LiveChat group.

You can choose to be notified about:

incoming chats

chat deactivation

pre-chat and post-chat survey submission

chat rating (rated good ?, rated bad ? )

chat comment left by a customer (part of chat rating)

Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Discord notifications come out of the box and are unlimited. For SMS and email, you start with a set of 10 notifications you can use for both channels. If you need to, you can always purchase extra notifications as in-app upgrades.

Use cases: Keep track of new chats and the ones being deactivated. Collect info about chat rating to analyze your agents’ performance. Use notifications to create automated workflows.

? Contact the developer to request other channels you’d like Ping to support.