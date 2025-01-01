Ping

Send out notifications to various channels and manage them all from one place

Ping allows you to send notifications about chat events to popular channels, some of which you almost certainly already use: Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord, SMS, and email. You set up those notifications per LiveChat group.

You can choose to be notified about:

  • incoming chats
  • chat deactivation
  • pre-chat and post-chat survey submission
  • chat rating (rated good ?, rated bad ? )
  • chat comment left by a customer (part of chat rating)

Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Discord notifications come out of the box and are unlimited. For SMS and email, you start with a set of 10 notifications you can use for both channels. If you need to, you can always purchase extra notifications as in-app upgrades.

Use cases: Keep track of new chats and the ones being deactivated. Collect info about chat rating to analyze your agents’ performance. Use notifications to create automated workflows.

? Contact the developer to request other channels you’d like Ping to support.

Key Features

Set up notifications for chat events

Choose what to be notified about and where Ping should send notifications.

One app to manage all your notifications

All available channels can be easily accessed in App Settings in the LiveChat Agent Application.

Unlimited notifications to Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Discord

There’s no limits and no hidden costs.

A free starter pack of email and SMS notifications

You start with a set of 10 notifications per each channel, and buy more as you go.

Benefits

Never miss important info

Keep track of the most important chat events.

Variety of services

Ping integrates with top channels of business communication. You can also request other channels in the future app releases.

Convenience of use

No jumping from one app to another to configure all useful notifications. Ping is your command center.

Automate your work

Use notifications as triggers to further actions. For example, fire a custom script upon receiving a notification on Slack.

