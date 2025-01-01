Ping
Send out notifications to various channels and manage them all from one place
Ping allows you to send notifications about chat events to popular channels, some of which you almost certainly already use: Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord, SMS, and email. You set up those notifications per LiveChat group.
You can choose to be notified about:
- incoming chats
- chat deactivation
- pre-chat and post-chat survey submission
- chat rating (rated good ?, rated bad ? )
- chat comment left by a customer (part of chat rating)
Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Discord notifications come out of the box and are unlimited. For SMS and email, you start with a set of 10 notifications you can use for both channels. If you need to, you can always purchase extra notifications as in-app upgrades.
Use cases: Keep track of new chats and the ones being deactivated. Collect info about chat rating to analyze your agents’ performance. Use notifications to create automated workflows.
? Contact the developer to request other channels you’d like Ping to support.
Key Features
Set up notifications for chat events
One app to manage all your notifications
Unlimited notifications to Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Discord
A free starter pack of email and SMS notifications
Benefits
Never miss important info
Variety of services
Convenience of use
Automate your work
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact SKlabs. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Ping.