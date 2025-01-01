PayPal
Manage your PayPal payments inside LiveChat.
$5 / mo, per license
Developed by SKlabs
Works with LiveChat
PayPal is one of the most popular payment gateways. With the PayPal integration, you can provide faster payment support for your products and subscriptions with just a few clicks.
Your customers can make payments inside the chat and you'll be notified about the outcome.
With the PayPal integration, you can:
- Create products and subscriptions and securely send them to your customer.
- Allow your customers to use PayPal or debit/credit cards to complete payments.
- Customize your product cards.
Key Features
Products and subscription
Create products and subscriptions so you can send them to your customers as rich messages.
Customize products
Add, edit or remove existing products and subscriptions saved in the Settings and use them as payment messages.
Simple payment info
Sending payment info via rich messages helps to showcase product details like the title, description, picture and the price.
Benefits
PayPal accounts
Allow customers to use their PayPal accounts to pay for your products and subscriptions.
Accept Debit/Credit cards
Allow customers without a PayPal account to pay for your products and subscriptions with their debit or credit cards.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact SKlabs. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of PayPal.