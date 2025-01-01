PayPal

PayPal is one of the most popular payment gateways. With the PayPal integration, you can provide faster payment support for your products and subscriptions with just a few clicks.

Your customers can make payments inside the chat and you'll be notified about the outcome.

With the PayPal integration, you can:

  • Create products and subscriptions and securely send them to your customer.
  • Allow your customers to use PayPal or debit/credit cards to complete payments.
  • Customize your product cards.

Key Features

Products and subscription

Create products and subscriptions so you can send them to your customers as rich messages.

Customize products

Add, edit or remove existing products and subscriptions saved in the Settings and use them as payment messages.

Simple payment info

Sending payment info via rich messages helps to showcase product details like the title, description, picture and the price.

Benefits

PayPal accounts

Allow customers to use their PayPal accounts to pay for your products and subscriptions.

Accept Debit/Credit cards

Allow customers without a PayPal account to pay for your products and subscriptions with their debit or credit cards.

