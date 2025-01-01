MotoCMS is a cloud-based website builder that lets you create professional-looking sites. It equips your websites with advanced e-commerce features that help to attract and engage visitors.

Sites created thanks to the MotoCMS creator are mobile friendly and load very fast.

The solution is very simple to use as well. It includes a drag&drop editor that facilitates composing texts, images, and other elements. MotoCMS lets you make use of ready widgets and 2,500 customizable website templates. You can create slideshows and add videos.

It allows you to collect information about customers, offers discounts, organizes your products in a catalog and provides filtering options (payment options, taxes, shipping settings, etc.).

What’s more, the platform offers a blogging feature. You can smoothly publish your articles and reach more customers. The solution lets you also take advantage of tools that facilitate posts’ customization or optimization. MotoCMS supports social media promotion. It includes social media integrations thanks to which users can share your content and follow your social profiles directly from your page.

On top of this, MotoCMS delivers 24/7 customer service and can help you solve technical problems.