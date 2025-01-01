Miva

Miva

Chat with website visitors and help them complete the purchasing process.

Works with   LiveChat
  • miva
  • App Screenshot

Swiftly and smoothly place the LiveChat widget on your Miva store. Talk with all website visitors and deliver faster assistance. LiveChat mobile applications will let you serve your clients also on the go. Effective customer service will result in better website engagement, customer satisfaction, and eventually higher sales.

Miva is a cloud-hosted e-commerce platform that facilitates building online shops. The solution can help both small as well as large companies to provide B2B and B2C experience. Designers can make use of responsive and customizable templates. You may upload your pictures, GIFs or films. Moreover, you can adjust layouts to specific products and offers.

A simple drag & drop interface enables you to make fast changes: add products’ descriptions, assign them to different categories or create unlimited attributes. If you use Wordpress as a blog platform, you can synchronize it with Miva.

Miva takes care of your SEO as well. It gives you well-tailored URLs, lets you offer automatic redirects to other pages and use dynamic meta tags thanks to which your products can get broader search engines visibility.

To add to this, the tool supports your sales. You can propose relevant products or offer recently bought items. Offer exclusive deals for B2B clients, adjust prices or assign discounts based on products gathered in the shopping carts. On top of that, Miva can lower cart abandonment by sending auto-emails reminding customers about uncompleted purchases.

Thanks to many translations, you can run your business globally. Accept payments in different currencies, provide different taxes or shipping fees. The solution automates multi-channel marketplace inventory as well as payments, orders and credit card processing. Plus, your storefront can be easily integrated with CRMs, ERPs or OMSs.

Key Features

Sales tracking

Thanks to LiveChat, you can have a full insight into chats’ success rates. The Sales Tracker will keep an eye on all chats that resulted in a sale. You will know exactly how much money you can earn due to chatting or which agents close the most profitable deals. Missing valuable information won't happen again!

Chat surveys

Gather feedback in chat surveys and find out what is going through your clients' heads. Ask specific questions or introduce your rating system. Thanks to LiveChat, you can have a viable insight into customers’ needs and can tailor your efforts to deliver personalized service.

Ticketing system

We want to offer you a full package that includes not only a reliable chat tool but also a ticketing system – so you can provide your customers with 24/7 service.

Benefits

Enhance customer loyalty

With LiveChat on board, you have direct contact with visitors. The solution lets you build a long-standing relationship with them and empower customer loyalty.

Save your carts

LiveChat lets you break a curse of cart abandonment. Start sending personalized chat invitations to visitors and carry out more conversations. Advise customers and recommend products relevant to their needs. With LiveChat, you can make their checkout process a painless experience and increase the number of completed payments.

Get the maximum safety

You can be sure that with LiveChat all your information is well-protected. Sleep well and be certain that you are the only person who can access all data related to your chats.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Explore more apps

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.