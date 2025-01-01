Microsoft Dynamics Cases

Microsoft Dynamics Cases

Manage contacts and cases directly from LiveChat.

$79 / mo, per license
Developed by Sikora Works
Works with   LiveChat
  • Quick access to contact data
  • Look up cases
  • Manage contacts

MS Dynamics Cases is a bridge between Microsoft Dynamics Customer Service and LiveChat. The integration connects your contact base from Microsoft Dynamics, mapping the customers by their email. The most important contact info is displayed in the Details section of the Agent Application. Apart from that, the application is also located in Customer Details, and this is where you can search and edit contacts as well as manage cases.

The three tabs in the integration represent its core functionalities:

  1. Contact: is where you can update the info about the customer you’re chatting with. The changes will be automatically reflected in the Microsoft Dynamics dashboard.

  2. Cases: displays the active cases assigned to a given contact. It gives you an overview of all the pending issues a customer might have come to the chat with. You can add a chat transcript to an existing case or create a new one based on the chat transcript.

  3. Search: lets you quickly search for contacts by their email. You can use it to look up a different customer than the one you’re chatting with, and for example, assign a chat transcript to that person.

Key Features

Manage contacts from within the integration

Edit existing contacts and create new ones from within the app. Your contact base in Microsoft Dynamics will reflect those changes right away.

Look up cases during a chat

The integration displays all the active cases assigned to a contact. You can always refer to them when chatting and solve customers’ problems even more efficiently.

Transform chats into cases

Saving a chat transcript to an existing or new case takes only a click.

Benefits

Contact info at hand

Quick access to contact data from Microsoft Dynamics helps you provide even better customer service.

Synchronized data

All changes you make from within the integration are instantly reflected in Microsoft Dynamics Dashboard, and vice versa.

No jumping between software

Speed up your work by managing contacts and cases without leaving the chat context.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Sikora Works. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Microsoft Dynamics Cases.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.