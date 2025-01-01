Adobe Commerce (Magento 2)

It's crucial to ensure that your website visitors can easily get in touch with you when they face a problem or have any questions about your products. By integrating LiveChat with Magento 2, you can conveniently add a chat option to your website, thereby enhancing the customer experience and boosting sales.

Magento 2 is the second generation of the famous open source e-commerce platform that provides the shopping cart system optimized especially for large traffic.

When it comes to managing a store, Magento 2 gives you full control over look, content, and functionalities. You can add an unlimited number of products, manage stocks and make sure that your website will attract visitors from Google. To add to this, the tool provides a seamless customer experience and offers 2 step checkout process.

Magento 2 integrates with most popular payment gateways (Stripe, Alipay, sage Pay) and 3rd-party-services that extend its functionalities.