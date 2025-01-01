Adobe Commerce (Magento 2)

Adobe Commerce (Magento 2)

Chat with website visitors and track information about purchases.

It's crucial to ensure that your website visitors can easily get in touch with you when they face a problem or have any questions about your products. By integrating LiveChat with Magento 2, you can conveniently add a chat option to your website, thereby enhancing the customer experience and boosting sales.

Magento 2 is the second generation of the famous open source e-commerce platform that provides the shopping cart system optimized especially for large traffic.

When it comes to managing a store, Magento 2 gives you full control over look, content, and functionalities. You can add an unlimited number of products, manage stocks and make sure that your website will attract visitors from Google. To add to this, the tool provides a seamless customer experience and offers 2 step checkout process.

Magento 2 integrates with most popular payment gateways (Stripe, Alipay, sage Pay) and 3rd-party-services that extend its functionalities.

Key Features

Customer data at hand

LiveChat for Magento will equip your website with a chat tool and give you additional information about your customers. See what products are in their cart and use this opportunity to target their exact needs.

Multichannel support

Enhance the availability of your support and interact with customers through their preferred communication channels, such as website, email, Instagram, and more.

Proactive chat invitations

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on these actions. For example, you can send a personalized invitation to a visitor who has seen several of your help pages or contact a person who visited you for the first time.

Benefits

Provide a memorable customer experience

There’s nothing easier than start chatting right from the website and your website visitors will appreciate it.

Resolve problems faster and leave customers delighted

Customers expect quick, real-time responses to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer immediate help, leading to increased sales and greater customer satisfaction.

Increase sales thanks to improved communication with customers

All visitors to your website are potential sales opportunities. LiveChat simplifies communication with browsing visitors, allowing you to build better relationships and close more deals.

