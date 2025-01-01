Landingi

Seamlessly add a live chat feature to your Landingi website and start chatting with customers in real time. Take advantage of LiveChat tools and boost your store’s conversion rates.

Landingi is a landing page platform which enables users to create and customize landing pages using a drag and drop visual editor with no coding skills required. Just drag elements such as text, pictures, and videos and drop them on the desired position.

The solution comes with 200+ built-in templates. It allows to carry out A/B tests, embeds forms to collect data, and manage leads through a single inbox-style interface.

What's more, Landingi stores all information received from landing pages in a centralized inbox. You can check leads data presented alongside lead locations, demographic profiles, and social media activity. Contacts can be downloaded as CSV files, or exported to other applications directly via integrations.

Key Features

A user-friendly solution

LiveChat was designed with users in mind, and it’s very intuitive in use. Your customers won't have the slightest problem with contacting you via chat. You don’t have to worry about your agents as well. They just need to click through the app to master its use. As simple as that!

Chat tools

The work in the customer service department can be hard and challenging. Luckily, you can make it much easier if you apply LiveChat. Thanks to the set of chat tools like canned responses, chat tags and information about visitors, your agents can find answers and reply to customer queries faster than ever before.

Post chat surveys

Thanks to post chat surveys you can easily gather feedback from visitors. Use this knowledge to polish your products, modify your services and boost sales.

Benefits

Capture leads on a much larger scale

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Make your business more human with live chat

From being on a first name basis with the customer to add your company’s logo to the chat window — you can provide a much better customer experience.

Start answering questions from potential customers in real time

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

