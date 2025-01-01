Seamlessly add a live chat feature to your Landingi website and start chatting with customers in real time. Take advantage of LiveChat tools and boost your store’s conversion rates.

Landingi is a landing page platform which enables users to create and customize landing pages using a drag and drop visual editor with no coding skills required. Just drag elements such as text, pictures, and videos and drop them on the desired position.

The solution comes with 200+ built-in templates. It allows to carry out A/B tests, embeds forms to collect data, and manage leads through a single inbox-style interface.

What's more, Landingi stores all information received from landing pages in a centralized inbox. You can check leads data presented alongside lead locations, demographic profiles, and social media activity. Contacts can be downloaded as CSV files, or exported to other applications directly via integrations.