Landingi is a landing page platform which enables users to create and customize landing pages using a drag and drop visual editor with no coding skills required. Just drag elements such as text, pictures, and videos and drop them on the desired position.
The solution comes with 200+ built-in templates. It allows to carry out A/B tests, embeds forms to collect data, and manage leads through a single inbox-style interface.
What's more, Landingi stores all information received from landing pages in a centralized inbox. You can check leads data presented alongside lead locations, demographic profiles, and social media activity. Contacts can be downloaded as CSV files, or exported to other applications directly via integrations.
Key Features
A user-friendly solution
Chat tools
The work in the customer service department can be hard and challenging. Luckily, you can make it much easier if you apply LiveChat. Thanks to the set of chat tools like canned responses, chat tags and information about visitors, your agents can find answers and reply to customer queries faster than ever before.
Post chat surveys
Thanks to post chat surveys you can easily gather feedback from visitors. Use this knowledge to polish your products, modify your services and boost sales.
Benefits
