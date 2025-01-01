Jimdo

Jimdo

Add LiveChat to your Jimdo website and start to deliver real-time customer support.

Works with   LiveChat
  • Jimdo integration
  • LiveChat on Jimdo website

The Jimdo & LiveChat integration allows you to painlessly add LiveChat to your website and create an exceptional customer service. Thanks to it, you can start chatting with visitors and respond to problems in real-time with effective actions.

Jimdo is a user-friendly website builder that lets you create websites and stores, with the aid of a drag and drop editor. The solution supports selling and taking orders. Jimdo's great advantage is the fact that the app is offered in 12 foreign languages so that it's accessible for non-English speakers as well.

The software allows you to add videos, photo galleries or Google Maps to your website. It also provides built-in tools for Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Google+. You can add a blog to your website to promote your business through content marketing.

What's more, Jimdo delivers useful e-commerce features - you can manage stocks, accept payments and process orders. Plus, every Jimdo website is protected with the SSL encryption.

Key Features

Seamless implementation

Integrate LiveChat with Jimdo with just a few easy steps! All it takes is to copy our chat snippet and paste it into your Jimdo dashboard. If that's not enough, we provide a step-by-step tutorial, making things even easier to handle.

Modern design

At LiveChat we care about the aesthetics – that's why, when designing our window, we made sure that it'll seamlessly match your website's design. See how easy it is to customize your chat so that it'll fit your website perfectly.

Automatic greetings

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on those actions. Offer assitance when a visitor has spent a lot of time on your help pages and reach out to customers who gathered a lot of products in their shopping cart.

Benefits

Generate and capture more leads thanks to improved conversations

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Say goodbye to frustrated customers

People love to chat. With speed and timeliness on your side, you can provide immediate support to those who don’t want to get stuck on hold or wait days to receive an answer.

Happy customers means loyal customers

With live chat, you can have a direct contact with a customer that allows you to maintain and improve loyalty to your brand.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Explore more apps

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.