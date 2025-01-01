The Jimdo & LiveChat integration allows you to painlessly add LiveChat to your website and create an exceptional customer service. Thanks to it, you can start chatting with visitors and respond to problems in real-time with effective actions.

Jimdo is a user-friendly website builder that lets you create websites and stores, with the aid of a drag and drop editor. The solution supports selling and taking orders. Jimdo's great advantage is the fact that the app is offered in 12 foreign languages so that it's accessible for non-English speakers as well.

The software allows you to add videos, photo galleries or Google Maps to your website. It also provides built-in tools for Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Google+. You can add a blog to your website to promote your business through content marketing.

What's more, Jimdo delivers useful e-commerce features - you can manage stocks, accept payments and process orders. Plus, every Jimdo website is protected with the SSL encryption.