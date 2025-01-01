Automate sending LiveChat chats and tickets to your Helpmonks inbox or email address. Take advantage of both tools and keep your communication with customers in one place.

Helpmonks is the email management platform that lets your teams comfortably cooperate on email conversations.

With this solution, you can easily organize your emails by labeling them or assigning to specific teams. Collaborate with your team on leads: add notes and contacts. Helpmonks will give you a summary of every conversation with a customer and help you get a full picture of your clients.

What’s more, you can store user data and trigger an email when the user interacts with your service. Keep your users engaged with your service by sending them useful information or tips after a certain action.