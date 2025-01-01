Ghost is an open source publishing platform that enables creating and managing websites. The tool is especially useful for bloggers, journalists, and website creators. Ghost offers four pricing plans that cover respectively needs of small traffic sites and publishing enterprises. However, a free, self-hosted version of Ghost is available as well.

With this tool, writers can edit their content, place a logo or build navigation menus. What’s more, the platform lets you see the final version of your content before publishing. When you write an article in Markdown (a markup language) Ghost will let you see a formatted version of your text.

Ghost will keep track of your content. It will archive your data so you can always access it with ease. Moreover, archives can be adapted to your needs. Tag your posts, create different categories and sections to make searching easier.

With Ghost, you can also automatically generate a sitemap of your website and provide alterable automatic metadata. Ghost’s marketplace lets you choose from customizable themes. Provided native apps can enhance its performing. Plus, the solution is friendly for developers as they can exercise an API, core or provided themes.