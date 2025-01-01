Integrate LiveChat with CS-Cart and start chatting with customers. React to problems when they appear and improve customer satisfaction thanks to efficient support. The integration also enables you to track shopping carts, hide the chat window to mobile visitors and disable/enable chat window sounds.

CS-Cart is a downloadable e-commerce platform that helps to build multiple storefronts. Shops created thanks to this tools are SEO-optimized, user-friendly and work fast.

The solution provides an intuitive and easily navigated administration panel that equips you with useful features to help your store grow. Thanks to a drag & drop editor, you don’t need to have developer skills to arrange elements on your site. The management system lets you easily organize products and manage features. You can create different layouts for one page and make changes without damaging the layout using the export-import feature.

CS-Cart supports cross-selling and offers such tools as Bestsellers, On-Sale or Customers Also Bought that help to attract more customers. Moreover, the built-in marketing system allows you to give discounts or loyalty bonuses that increase sales.

Also, the software fosters multi-channel selling. You can place your store widget on other sites or blogs to reach more potential clients. It supports 70 payment services (PayPal, First Data, 2Checkout, etc.), 8 shipping methods (DHL, UPS, FedEx, etc.) and offers Flexible Tax Management.