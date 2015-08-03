3dcart

3dcart

Chat with website visitors and help them complete the checkout process.

Works with   LiveChat
  • LiveChat integrates with 3dcart

Integrating LiveChat with 3dcart gives you the ability to chat with your website visitors, solve their problems in a flash and guide them through the shopping cart. It translates into more paying customers and higher revenue for your business.

3dcart is an e-commerce platform designed to help e-store owners be as competitive as possible. The platform has plenty of features what makes setting up and running an online store a fast and easy process.

3dcart helps to bring visitors to your shop with modules for SEO (such as canonical URLs, robots.txt editor, 301 redirects, custom file names, dynamic meta tags, and more). It also gives you possibilities to turn potential customers into buyers through various marketing tools (such as promotions, daily deals, autoresponders, make-an-offer, gift cards, gift registry, and coupons).

Also, this solution provides internal CRM, which you can use to manage customer groups, access customer profiles, issue refunds, take phone orders, print shipping labels. You can analyze insightful information about your business from built-in reports. Finally, you can expand your services to other platforms: eBay, Amazon, Google Shopping, & Facebook.

Key Features

Easy installation

Adding a chat to your store has never been easier. All that it takes is to add a simple JS snippet and off you go! What's more, we provide a step-by-step tutorial, just to make sure that everything will go as smooth as possible.

Customer Service on the go

Adding a chat to your store allows you to provide your customers with instant help. Use this opportunity to deliver exactly what they need: a quick and responsive solution to their problems.

A tool that your customers will love

Personalize the way you engage customers and make sure that they won't shy away from chatting with you. All of that is possible with one of the most intuitive live chat software on the market. Your customers will love it!

Benefits

Turn browsing visitors into customers

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Build trusting relationships with customers

With live chat, you can have a direct contact with the customer that allows you to maintain and improve loyalty to your brand.

Offer immediate access to help

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Explore more apps

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.