VirtueMart

VirtueMart

Chat with customers and see their shopping cart details.

Works with   LiveChat
  • VirtueMart integration

Wanna see what your clients put into their carts? Integrate LiveChat with VirtueMart to talk with customers and see their cart details while chatting. You can also hide the chat window for mobile visitors and disable/enable chat window sounds. All of this for your comfort.

VirtueMart is an e-commerce software that lets you sell products on a website. It works on Joomla content management system.

You can start your web store using one of the ready-made storefronts and adjust it your requirements. Add your products to VirtueMart dashboard and configure payment gateways (you can use Paypal, Sofort, Klarna, or Skrill) and start selling. The software also enables clients to select a preferred currency.

What's more, your clients can purchase a product with or without creating an account and use multi or one-page checkout.

The solution offers SEM/ SEO features as well. Thanks to meta tags for different products or manufacturers, clients can find wanted commodities via search engines.

In addition, VirtueMart can automatically generate invoices and do the mundane job for you. Invoices can be adjusted to the customers' requests.

Key Features

Mobile applications

Integrate VirtueMart with LiveChat and rest assured you won’t miss any vital lead again. Just answer questions from every place at any time using mobile apps. LiveChat will also keep an eye on your business and send you a push notification every time a visitor sends you a message. Stop looking at the screen and take care of other matters, our software will do the work for you.

Targeting visitors from campaigns

With LiveChat, you can get round to visitors who landed on your website through particular referring pages. Welcome them with a custom invitation that will trigger off when a visitor clicks on the link attached to a specific campaign. Talk away to your visitors and help them become your happy customers.

CSS customization

Customise the chat window to your website: stick your logo to it, and provide agent names. With a bit of CSS magic, LiveChat can become a real chameleon that can fade into the background and become an inseparable part of your site.

Shopping cart details

With LiveChat for OpenCart, you can see what your customers are interested in by checking out their cart. Use this opportunity to target your customers' needs, always being able to provide them with the targeted support.

Benefits

Offer swift customer support

The wide range of chat tools provided by LiveChat allows serving clients much faster. React to problems when they occur and delight customers with effective assistance boosting satisfaction rates at the same time.

Calculate the ROI of your chats

Every time a chat ends with a sale, the Sales Tracker will add an order value and ID information to this particular conversation. Gathered info will be available in chat archives and sales reports so you can always refer to it and check how much you sell thanks to chatting.

Gain additional communication channel

Modern customers prefer chatting a lot more than calling. With LiveChat, you can adjust to customers’ preferences and provide instant assistance via the most convenient communication channel.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Explore more apps

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.