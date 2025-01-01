Wanna see what your clients put into their carts? Integrate LiveChat with VirtueMart to talk with customers and see their cart details while chatting. You can also hide the chat window for mobile visitors and disable/enable chat window sounds. All of this for your comfort.

VirtueMart is an e-commerce software that lets you sell products on a website. It works on Joomla content management system.

You can start your web store using one of the ready-made storefronts and adjust it your requirements. Add your products to VirtueMart dashboard and configure payment gateways (you can use Paypal, Sofort, Klarna, or Skrill) and start selling. The software also enables clients to select a preferred currency.

What's more, your clients can purchase a product with or without creating an account and use multi or one-page checkout.

The solution offers SEM/ SEO features as well. Thanks to meta tags for different products or manufacturers, clients can find wanted commodities via search engines.

In addition, VirtueMart can automatically generate invoices and do the mundane job for you. Invoices can be adjusted to the customers' requests.