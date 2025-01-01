VideoCalls

Start calls. Share screens. Solve problems. All in one on every chat.

$10 / mo, per agent
Developed by LiveChat Integrations
Works with   LiveChat
  • Empower Support
  • Show. Sell. Shine!
  • Turn support into teamwork.

Turn any chat into a live call so you can fix problems faster and close deals easier.

Say goodbye to frustrating text-only explanations and hello to crystal-clear communication.

VideoCalls lets you instantly jump on a video call or share your screen —no matter which channel your customer is on. Whether it’s a website widget, LiveChat, WhatsApp, Messenger, or Telegram, you can seamlessly invite your customer to a live call.

Resolve support issues faster by seeing the problem and showing the solution in real-time. Close more deals by demonstrating products live and answering questions face-to-face. Help a customer install your app, explain a plan upgrade, or show off your product in action. It's faster, clearer, and more personal than text —and your customers don't need to download a thing.

Key Features

No downloads needed

Customers join calls in seconds—no installs, no accounts, or additional apps required.

Customizable branding

Personalize call invites, waiting rooms, and post-call screens to reflect your brand.

Screen sharing to show, sell, and simplify

Let your customers show their screen or share yours to demonstrate a product or guide them step-by-step.

Video calls from any chat

Invite customers to a live video call from your widget, LiveChat, WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, Instagram, and more.

Benefits

One solution for all your channels

This app is compatible with every platform your team uses.

Support that feels personal

Build trust with face-to-face, real-time interactions, leading to happier customers and stronger relationships.

Faster problem-solving

Video and screen sharing help you guide customers through complex processes and resolve their queries significantly quicker.

Boosted Sales & Demos

Showcase your products with live video demonstrations, helping customers understand their value and close deals faster.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact LiveChat Integrations. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of VideoCalls.

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.