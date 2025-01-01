VideoCalls
Start calls. Share screens. Solve problems. All in one on every chat.
Turn any chat into a live call so you can fix problems faster and close deals easier.
Say goodbye to frustrating text-only explanations and hello to crystal-clear communication.
VideoCalls lets you instantly jump on a video call or share your screen —no matter which channel your customer is on. Whether it’s a website widget, LiveChat, WhatsApp, Messenger, or Telegram, you can seamlessly invite your customer to a live call.
Resolve support issues faster by seeing the problem and showing the solution in real-time. Close more deals by demonstrating products live and answering questions face-to-face. Help a customer install your app, explain a plan upgrade, or show off your product in action. It's faster, clearer, and more personal than text —and your customers don't need to download a thing.
Key Features
Customers join calls in seconds—no installs, no accounts, or additional apps required.
Personalize call invites, waiting rooms, and post-call screens to reflect your brand.
Let your customers show their screen or share yours to demonstrate a product or guide them step-by-step.
Invite customers to a live video call from your widget, LiveChat, WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, Instagram, and more.
Benefits
This app is compatible with every platform your team uses.
Build trust with face-to-face, real-time interactions, leading to happier customers and stronger relationships.
Video and screen sharing help you guide customers through complex processes and resolve their queries significantly quicker.
Showcase your products with live video demonstrations, helping customers understand their value and close deals faster.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact LiveChat Integrations. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of VideoCalls.