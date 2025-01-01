Solve customers’ problems and increase their satisfaction. Integrate LiveChat with UpScope to start a screen sharing session every time your client is experiencing a problem. Quickly define problems, guide customers on your website or indicate where they need to click to complete a specific action. Finally chat with customers in real time, provide adequate help and save customers frustration caused by technicalities they don’t understand.

Upscope is an online tool that enables you to carry out screen-sharing sessions with customers while chatting. You can also send a link to your co-browsing sessions to your team members so that they can easily join in.

The solution is dead-easy in use, all it takes to connect your screen to the desktop view of your customer is to click on a link that is shown in the chat agent app. What’s more, Upscope works well on all browsers and can be customized via a JavaScript API. You can also use it on multiple domains and control it from a single account.