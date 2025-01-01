Take advantage of a dead-easy integration and connect LiveChat with your Tumblr website. Start offering live chat support and boost customer satisfaction thanks to efficient customer care.

Tumblr is a microblogging platform that allows posting multimedia content and creating brand-new blogs in a few clicks.

Start with choosing a theme for your blog. Edit titles, descriptions and publish your content. You can customize the view of your website with the editor and take advantage of more advanced customization - change the CSS script and even the code of your template. When your site looks great, there is the time for publishing first posts. There are a few types of things that you can publish: texts, photos, quotes, links, videos, audios, and chat transcripts.

Moreover, every post on your blog will reach other users from Tumblr. They can repost it, ask you questions, share your links and follow your profile.

To add to this, you can prepare your posts before and schedule their publishing as well as make your content available to specific users only.