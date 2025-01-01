Survicate
Automatically synchronize chat transcripts from LiveChat to Survicate Insights Hub to analyze data and generate actionable insights
Works with LiveChat
Imagine having all your LiveChat conversations automatically analyzed without lifting a finger. With the Survicate-LiveChat integration, you can effortlessly sync your chat transcripts into Survicate Insights Hub.
Insights Hub dives deep into the conversations, automatically extracting meaningful insights that you can act on. Whether it’s identifying recurring pain points, understanding feature requests, or tracking sentiment trends, you’ll get a clear picture of what your customers are talking about. This empowers you to make data-driven decisions, prioritize features, and improve user experience.
Key Features
Automatically detect sentiment
Survicate Insights Hub automatically detects the sentiment behind feedback, identifying whether it is positive, negative, neutral, or mixed.
Automatically extract insights from transcripts
Survicate Insights Hub will automatically extract valuable insights from the synced chat transcripts.
Fetch past chat transcripts upon connection
You will be able to import past chat transcripts from the last 30 days, quarter, 6 month or last year.
Continuously sync your chat transcripts
Chat transcripts will be synced to Insights Hub in real time.
Benefits
Automatically assign transcripts to your custom topics
Insights Hub will automatically organize insights into your custom topics, allowing you to focus on the insights that matter most without the hassle of manually digging through chat logs.