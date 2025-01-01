Use this application to easily connect SentiOne Automate platform with your LiveChat and utilize the potential of conversational AI.

SentiOne provides you with a complete solution for creating AI-powered conversational interfaces. With our technology, you’ll build chatbots and voicebots that people want to talk to!

Getting started with chatbots and AI technology may seem tricky, but in fact, it doesn’t have to be complicated. And when you’re using the right bot-building platform with low-code and no-code capabilities, you won’t even need any special tech skills.

To use this application, you’ll need to have a SentiOne Automate user account first, with which you can configure your chatbot. Contact us today if you want to take part in the AI revolution!

Book a demo!