SentiOne Automate

SentiOne Automate

Integrate with SentiOne Automate Conversational AI platform

Works with   LiveChat
  • Landing page demo
  • Easy drag&drop flow editor
  • No code NLU training suite

Use this application to easily connect SentiOne Automate platform with your LiveChat and utilize the potential of conversational AI.

SentiOne provides you with a complete solution for creating AI-powered conversational interfaces. With our technology, you’ll build chatbots and voicebots that people want to talk to!

Getting started with chatbots and AI technology may seem tricky, but in fact, it doesn’t have to be complicated. And when you’re using the right bot-building platform with low-code and no-code capabilities, you won’t even need any special tech skills.

To use this application, you’ll need to have a SentiOne Automate user account first, with which you can configure your chatbot. Contact us today if you want to take part in the AI revolution!

Book a demo!

Key Features

Intuitive bot builder

Build bots that people want to talk to — no code required! Create sophisticated and robust conversations using our intuitive dialog manager interface. Simply drag and drop phrases, multiply intents, and test conversations in real time.

Advanced natural-language understanding (NLU) capabilities

SentiOne bots have 94% intent accuracy recognition thanks to our NLU engine, pre-trained with more than 30 billions of online conversations. Every new bot can be trained with first-party data (historical conversations, industry-specific phrases) to achieve even higher accuracy.

Comprehensive bot analytics

Analyze bot performance using metrics such as average handling time, average resolution time, number and quality of cases, and more. Monitor automation quality by tracking conversation transcripts, performing context analysis, and measuring customer satisfaction.

Test bots in real time

Build chatbots and voicebots at scale thanks to automated testing functionalities. Don’t waste time testing manually – use automated tests to monitor both the performance and quality of your bots in real time.

Benefits

Improved automation

A new generation of conversational bots that can automate up to 40% of repetitive tasks or customer requests without sacrificing quality.

AI-powered customer service automation

Augment your customer support with AI bots to improve effectiveness and provide 24/7/365 service. Let our bots handle the most repetitive requests, so your customer service agents can focus on complex tasks.

What's new

changelog

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.