Get in touch with your affiliate partners with ease. Integrate LiveChat with OSI Affiliate Software to enable anyone connected to your User Area to start a conversation with you using LiveChat.

OSI Affiliate Software allows you to easily create and manage a referral program for your business. It also helps to build your customer base up.

Thanks to the social share widget, every customer can become an affiliate and promote your business. You can reward your advocates using commissions, discounts or gift cards. Referral partners can track all their earned rewards in a dedicated dashboard.

What’s more, OSI enables you to create contests for your referral partners that will keep them engaged and motivated. It also lets you leverage customizable “thank you” pages.