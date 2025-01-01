OSI Affiliate Software
Stay in touch with your affiliate program partners thanks to LiveChat.
Get in touch with your affiliate partners with ease. Integrate LiveChat with OSI Affiliate Software to enable anyone connected to your User Area to start a conversation with you using LiveChat.
OSI Affiliate Software allows you to easily create and manage a referral program for your business. It also helps to build your customer base up.
Thanks to the social share widget, every customer can become an affiliate and promote your business. You can reward your advocates using commissions, discounts or gift cards. Referral partners can track all their earned rewards in a dedicated dashboard.
What’s more, OSI enables you to create contests for your referral partners that will keep them engaged and motivated. It also lets you leverage customizable “thank you” pages.
Key Features
Connect with your affiliate partners
Easy installation
Gain additional communication channel
Users prefer chatting a lot more than calling. With LiveChat, you can adjust to latest trends and provide instant assistance via the most convenient communication channel.
Benefits
Improve response times
Cut down on customer service expenses
Make LiveChat your second half
Customise the chat window to your website: stick your logo to it, adjust colors and choose a preferred style. With a bit of CSS magic, LiveChat can become a real chameleon that can fade into the background and become an inseparable part of your site!