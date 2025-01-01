Enrich your osCommerce website with LiveChat and start talking with website visitors in real time. See what they've put into their shopping carts (cart value, a product link, product details) and personalize your services to close more deals.

osCommerce is a free, open source e-commerce platform that helps to build and manage self-hosted stores. It’s a suitable solution for small and medium companies, and for those users who don’t like coding.

The software will take care both of your back-end and storefront, and offers diverse e-commerce features. You can add the unlimited number of products and manage your catalogs with ease. The tools will handle operations related to currencies, taxes, orders, and reports. Plus, if you would like to change the basic look of your store, you are free to customize it the way you want.

To add to this, osCommerce supports PayPal as well as comes with over 6.000 add-ons and integrations that can extend its functioning.