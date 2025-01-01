Our LiveChat & Ordering integration allows you to add a powerful chat tool to your online delivery store. Use this opportunity to resolve all your customers’ queries on the spot, boost customer satisfaction and grow sales at the same time.

Ordering is a simple website solution that lets you manage your orders from a single place and lets your visitors order goods with just a few clicks.

The solution is suitable for various kinds of stores. It provides multi-language and supports Geolocation & Search (you can locate customers by the address search or a single tap).

What’s more, thanks to Ordering your customer can schedule the date & time for their delivery. You can sell all the days of the week and quickly grow your sales.