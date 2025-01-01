Chat with website visitors and target their needs. Our OpenCart integration makes it possible to seamlessly add a live chat feature to your website and see what products your clients have collected in their shopping carts (cart value, product link, product details). You can chat with clients, build a better relationship with them and boost sales thanks to personalized customer service.

OpenCart is a free, open source shopping cart & e-commerce platform. It allows merchants to set-up multiple stores in different languages and manages them from one place. The solution is suitable for small as well as medium-sized businesses.

The tool comes with over 13000 modules and themes. It offers an easy to use dashboard that enables you to keep an eye on your orders, sales and analytics. OpenCart helps to manage taxes, integrates with various payment gateways and provides multiple shipping methods such as Paypal, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, Skrill, FedEx, and the United States Postal Service. It also gives you a possibility to offer discounts and coupons, supporting sales at the same time.

Moreover, the built-in SEO feature helps you work on page rankings and keywords. It optimizes web-pages and increases web traffic. However, If you need more features, you can visit OpenCart Marketplace and choose some of the free and premium themes and integrations.