Loris
Turn customer insight into real-time action
Loris is a real-time intelligence layer for digital customer service and support teams to ensure customer service agents say the right thing at the right time, every time.
CX teams can lower costs while better serving customers who expect quality support every time they reach out.
Loris provides end-to-end value across across support operations departments:
- For CX leaders, and their QA, Ops, and Analyst leads, Loris enables the ability to test and learn which responses or policies are most effective, aggregate those outcomes into insights, and a centralized CMS to roll out best practices to all frontline agents.
- For frontline agents, Loris analyzes both the reasons customers reach out and their initial sentiment, and then guides agents in real time with suggested responses to respond efficiently, accurately and empathetically.
Loris’s clients have materially reduced customer churn while improving the quality of conversations (CSAT) and lowering hard costs of their support operations.
Key Features
Sentiment analysis
Intent classification
Real-time text suggestions for customer service agents
Conversational Insights for management
Benefits
Guided agent responses, for every interaction
Chatbots and deflection aren’t your only option for improved efficiency. Real-time guidance helps agents say the right thing, at the right time, with empathy and a distinctly human touch.
Take the “Manual” out of QA
Loris scores 100% of conversations instantly so you can focus on improving them. Take the tedious parts out of the review process and automatically evaluate all conversations.