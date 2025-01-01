Loris is a real-time intelligence layer for digital customer service and support teams to ensure customer service agents say the right thing at the right time, every time.

CX teams can lower costs while better serving customers who expect quality support every time they reach out.

Loris provides end-to-end value across across support operations departments:

For CX leaders, and their QA, Ops, and Analyst leads , Loris enables the ability to test and learn which responses or policies are most effective, aggregate those outcomes into insights, and a centralized CMS to roll out best practices to all frontline agents.

For frontline agents, Loris analyzes both the reasons customers reach out and their initial sentiment, and then guides agents in real time with suggested responses to respond efficiently, accurately and empathetically.

Loris’s clients have materially reduced customer churn while improving the quality of conversations (CSAT) and lowering hard costs of their support operations.