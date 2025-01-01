Growing your online sales has never been easier. Easily add LiveChat to your online store and chat with website visitors in real time. Send browsing visitors proactive invitations to chat and convert them into happy customers.

Leadpages is an online solution that helps businesses to grow by collecting more leads and driving sales. In general, it enables creating mobile responsive websites without writing a single bite of a code.

The tool lets you easily drag & drop your content, make use of multiple SEO-friendly templates and customize them to your needs. You can also easily create Facebook and Instagram ads right inside the application, define your target audience and set the budget limit. What’s more, thanks to built-in payments, you can place a checkout or a pop-up for upselling on any page and help customers quickly complete the purchase. Carry out A/B tests and check which of your campaigns are the most profitable. Look at simple analytics and track of your performance.

If you aren’t satisfied with the range of Leadpages functionalities, you can integrate it with plenty of digital marketing services (MailChimp, HubSpot, Constant Contact, AWeber).