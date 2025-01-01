Jumpseller
Convert website visitors into sales opportunities.
Works with LiveChat
Adding LiveChat to your Jumpseller website allows you to connect with on-site visitors through live conversations. Solve problems and answer questions to drive conversions and create repeat customers.
Jumpseller is a simple, e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to market their products and convert them into sales. The platform gives the possibility to sell your products through multiple sales channels, including Facebook, Google Shopping, and Instagram. Processing or shipping orders is simple with Jumpseller’s comprehensive management system.
Key Features
Proactive greetings
LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on these actions. For example, you can send a personalized invitation to a visitor who has seen several of your help pages or contact a person who visited you for the first time.
Ticketing system
LiveChat adds a chat to your website but also provides you with a free of any additional charges ticketing system – because we know that your customers like to be covered 24/7!
Mobile apps
Like the best friend, LiveChat never leaves customers in need. Thanks to mobile apps, you can travel around the world and serve your clients without hindrance. Jump between different devices and use application shortcuts to provide service faster than ever before.
Benefits
Increase the average order value
LiveChat helps you understand customer needs and wants. You can use that knowledge to recommend similar products and services to increase the average order value.
Lower cart abandonment
Make sure customers can always turn to you with a problem. Provide 24/7 support and deliver high-quality assistance wherever you are. Contact your customers proactively and help them complete the checkout process.
Create peronalized customer experience
From being on a first name basis with a customer to add your company’s logo to the chat window — you can provide a much better customer experience.