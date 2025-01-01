Adding LiveChat to your Jumpseller website allows you to connect with on-site visitors through live conversations. Solve problems and answer questions to drive conversions and create repeat customers.

Jumpseller is a simple, e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to market their products and convert them into sales. The platform gives the possibility to sell your products through multiple sales channels, including Facebook, Google Shopping, and Instagram. Processing or shipping orders is simple with Jumpseller’s comprehensive management system.