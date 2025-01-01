Thanks to our IRIS CRM integration, you can use LiveChat to connect with your merchants right on your website and provide them with immediate help any time they need.

IRIS CRM (Integrated Reporting is Simple) is a sales automation and payment platform that helps to grow businesses. It helps to automate your residual calculations and SMS communications.

The solution comes with sales, communication, operation & back office and reporting tools. It lets you easily track leads through the sales pipeline, use an electronic signature to sign contracts as well as keep track of the sales metrics, appointments, tickets, commissions and live accounts. What's more, IRIS CRM allows you to sync your tasks and appointments with Google Calendar and Outlook 365 Calendar.

In general, IRIS CRM lets you learn more about your clients, and this will help to plan and handle better marketing campaigns.