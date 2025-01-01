Easily manage Instagram chats directly within LiveChat.
Connect your Instagram business account with LiveChat to diversify your communication channels and improve response efficiency!
Every month, 2 billion people use Instagram actively , watching stories, commenting on posts, chatting with their favorite brands, and purchasing things from them—including your customers!
With our app, you can:
Connect your Instagram account to LiveChat in under a minute
Add unlimited Instagram accounts on a single license.
Enjoy your first 50 chats completely free.
Route Instagram messages to the correct agents or teams with one click.
Instagram integration enables agents to manage customer conversations and support requests seamlessly within LiveChat, ensuring responsive, high-quality service without platform switching. It’s an ideal solution for businesses wanting to ensure their Instagram followers get the personalized support they need.
Key Features
Route Instagram messages to a team focused on this channel for fast, personalized responses.
Connect ChatBot to this app to handle conversations regardless of your working hours or agents' availability.
Benefits
Integrate all your Instagram accounts with ease in under a minute.
Try the app with your first 50 chats on us - no hidden fees, no risks.
Connect unlimited Instagram accounts under a single license with no restrictions!
Create a better experience by letting customers reach you through their preferred channel.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact LiveChat Integrations. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Instagram.