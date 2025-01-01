Instagram

Easily manage Instagram chats directly within LiveChat.

  • Engage Instagram in LiveChat
  • See instagram details
  • Automate with Chatbot

Connect your Instagram business account with LiveChat to diversify your communication channels and improve response efficiency!

Every month, 2 billion people use Instagram actively , watching stories, commenting on posts, chatting with their favorite brands, and purchasing things from them—including your customers!

With our app, you can:

  • Connect your Instagram account to LiveChat in under a minute

  • Add unlimited Instagram accounts on a single license.

  • Enjoy your first 50 chats completely free.

  • Route Instagram messages to the correct agents or teams with one click.

Instagram integration enables agents to manage customer conversations and support requests seamlessly within LiveChat, ensuring responsive, high-quality service without platform switching. It’s an ideal solution for businesses wanting to ensure their Instagram followers get the personalized support they need.

Key Features

Group routing

Route Instagram messages to a team focused on this channel for fast, personalized responses.

ChatBot compatible

Connect ChatBot to this app to handle conversations regardless of your working hours or agents' availability.

Benefits

Quick setup

Integrate all your Instagram accounts with ease in under a minute.

Free chats

Try the app with your first 50 chats on us - no hidden fees, no risks.

Unlimited accounts

Connect unlimited Instagram accounts under a single license with no restrictions!

Exceptional Customer Support

Create a better experience by letting customers reach you through their preferred channel.

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact LiveChat Integrations. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Instagram.

