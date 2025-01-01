Connect your Instagram business account with LiveChat to diversify your communication channels and improve response efficiency!

Every month, 2 billion people use Instagram actively , watching stories, commenting on posts, chatting with their favorite brands, and purchasing things from them—including your customers!

With our app, you can:

Connect your Instagram account to LiveChat in under a minute

Add unlimited Instagram accounts on a single license.

Enjoy your first 50 chats completely free.

Route Instagram messages to the correct agents or teams with one click.

Instagram integration enables agents to manage customer conversations and support requests seamlessly within LiveChat, ensuring responsive, high-quality service without platform switching. It’s an ideal solution for businesses wanting to ensure their Instagram followers get the personalized support they need.