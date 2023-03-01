InsightDials

InsightDials is a SaaS business intelligence platform, where key metrics from your day-to-day tools are visualized on a central no-code platform.

Works with LiveChat
InsightDials is an industry-specific, no-code, SaaS business intelligence platform built for small and medium businesses. We provide integrations with popular tools in the subscription industry to bring together the scattered metrics of an organization to a central no-code platform to give a 360-degree view of their business. This empowers all in an organization to make quick, accurate data-driven decisions all the time.

We have designed InsightDials in such a manner that it can be easily integrated to your day-to-day applications with our simple connectors. The data is then analyzed and visualized through pre-designed, no-code dashboards, actionable insights and detailed drill-down to get clarity on the data story.

InsightDials is built specifically for the subscription industry, where we bring the key metrics of the industry to our platform. We currently have integrations with data sources like WHMCS, ZohoDesk, LiveChat and more

Key Features

Central Platform for your scattered data

Bringing scattered data from day-to-day tools to a central platform through simple easy data source connectors.

Simple Data Visualization

No more complex data analysis, data visualization using pre-designed dashboards, simple chats and graphs, actionable insights, and detailed drill-down.

Plug and Play Dashboards

Plug & Play dashboard for your business with easy setup in minutes. Connect your day-to-day tools and bring all your metrics to a central platform and no more juggling between multiple applications and reports.

Departmental Dashboards

InsightDials provides department-based dashboards to monitor each department's specific metrics. Dashboards are designed for All-in-one Executive dashboard, Finance, Operations and Support teams.

Actionable Inisghts

The metrics that you see on the dashboard when compared with trends give meaningful insights. This gives a clear picture of the story that your data is telling and the direction your business is headed.

Detailed Drill-down

The dashboard graphs can be drilled down and filtered to get in-depth details and clarity about your data and the answers to your hows and whys.

Growing list of data sources

Growing list of data sources. Data source connectors are available for popular tools like WHMCS, Zoho Desk, LiveChat and more.

Benefits

No more scattered metrics

InsightDials application helps bring your scattered metrics to a central platform to give a 360-degree view of your business. No more juggling between multiple tools and reports.

100% Time Saving

No coding or technical knowledge is required to get your key business metrics. Furthermore, no training is needed to interpret the metrics, since the graphs are designed to be self-explanatory.

100% Complexity Free

Data source integration in simple steps. Visualization on pre-designed dashboards that come with pre-loaded metrics which give insights into your business. This makes real-time analytics fully automated.

No Manual Error

Our data analysis is fully automated, eliminating the need for human intervention and thereby reducing the risk of manual errors.

Easy & Accurate Decision making

With instant access to real-time metrics, InsightDials facilitates a comprehensive, 360-degree view of your business, enabling more informed decision-making that is both easier and more accurate.

What's new

Launching the data source integration for LiveChat :

[1.0.0] - 2023-03-01---

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

