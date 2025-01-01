The integration allows you to display customer data from your Gold-Vision CRM in LiveChat. It also enables you to create new CRM records while talking with clients.

Gold-Vision is a highly configurable CRM software that unifies sales and marketing across all industries.

The platform is fully featured, covering all aspects of customer support, projects, event management, and reporting. Users can integrate it with many day-to-day essentials including Outlook, Exchange, Gmail, Eventbrite, social media networks, and of course LiveChat.

Gold-Visio includes various sales and team management tools that give you a clear perspective on how leads are performing. Users can capture data automatically from website forms, LiveChat or IP tracking tools. What’s more, Gold-Vision lets users define touch points to score leads, and get a live view of the pipeline. The solution enhances the sales process with various sales automation features: reminders, deadlines, and follow-ups.