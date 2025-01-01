By integrating Elevio with LiveChat, you will be able to use your ticketing system, live chat and knowledge base from one place. What’s more, the application supports self-help and will let you educate your customers. This will help to achieve better engagement, higher satisfaction rates, and lower churn.

Elevio is a user education platform that gives all your users much easier access to your help. It lets you place a simple widget on your website that will work as a container for your actual customer service tools. What’s more, the software comes with a set of features that facilitate the delivery of knowledge from your company to your base of users. It means that visitors can access your articles in the Elevio Assistant and quickly find needed information without contacting your support team or leaving a page they are browsing.