Elementor is a visual drag-and-drop page builder for WordPress websites. It replaces the standard WordPress editor with a dynamic and user-friendly editor, making it possible for non-coders to create complex websites. Combined with WooCommerce, you can create custom product pages to boost your sales.

The Elementor integration will help you add a live chat feature to your website so that people browsing your site can get an immediate response to their questions. It comes preinstalled with Elementor-specific widgets. You can easily place and modify the contact button. Position it at strategic stages of your customer’s journey to make sure they know they can contact you at every step of the way. There’s also a quality badge widget you can display on your website to showcase the overall quality score and star rating of your support team.