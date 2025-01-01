Elementor

Elementor is a visual drag-and-drop page builder for WordPress websites. It replaces the standard WordPress editor with a dynamic and user-friendly editor, making it possible for non-coders to create complex websites. Combined with WooCommerce, you can create custom product pages to boost your sales.

The Elementor integration will help you add a live chat feature to your website so that people browsing your site can get an immediate response to their questions. It comes preinstalled with Elementor-specific widgets. You can easily place and modify the contact button. Position it at strategic stages of your customer’s journey to make sure they know they can contact you at every step of the way. There’s also a quality badge widget you can display on your website to showcase the overall quality score and star rating of your support team.

Key Features

Eye-catchers

With our modern chat window and neatly looking eye-catchers and chat buttons, you will not only grab your customers' attention but also enrich the visual side of your store. Add LiveChat to your website and kill two birds with one stone.

Native integration

To make sure that LiveChat will work with your WordPress perfectly, we created a dedicated plugin – always ready and waiting to deliver one of the easiest integrations in our Marketplace. And to make things even smoother, we are throwing a step-by-step tutorial. Because we like to make your life easier.

Ticketing system

LiveChat for WordPress not only adds a chat to your website but also provides you with a free of any additional charges ticketing system – because we know that your customers like to be covered 24/7!

Chat surveys

Gather feedback in chat surveys and find out what is going through your clients' heads. Ask specific questions or introduce your rating system. Thanks to LiveChat, you can have a viable insight into customers’ needs and can tailor your efforts to deliver personalized service.

Proactive greetings

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on these actions. For example, you can send a personalized invitation to a visitor who has seen several of your help pages or contact a person who visited you for the first time.

Benefits

Provide a quick means of customer support

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

Live chat can increase your conversion rate by 29%

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Create repeat customers through live chat

With LiveChat, you can have a direct contact with a customer that allows you to maintain and improve loyalty to your brand.

