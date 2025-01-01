Still wondering what visitors are doing on your website? Add LiveChat to your Ecwid store and finally see what customers are doing in in real time. Contact them proactively, chat in real time and help them purchase your products with ease.

Ecwid is a web-based e-commerce platform that lets you create brand-new, responsive stores. You can also use it as a plugin and start selling products on your existing website.

The solution is easy to use and set up. Just embed it into your business pages, blogs or mobile apps and start selling. What’s more, Ecwid integrates with WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, and Wix so that their users can get a store plugin on their website with a few simple quicks.

Moreover, with Ecwid you can start selling on other channels like Facebook, eBay, Shopzilla, Google Shopping, POS and easily manage multiple storefronts using one control panel. Organize your products in catalogs, customize your storefront, accept credit card payments, track and respond to orders and finally grow your business without mishap.