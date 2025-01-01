Chat
Let customers chat with your team through a dedicated mobile app
Developed by Text
Works with LiveChat
Chatting with your team has never been easier. Install Chat integration and allow your customers to connect with your business using a dedicated app. Thanks to notifications, they will never miss any messages sent by your agents.
Enabling Chat integration lets your customers continue a chat on their phones. Whenever they are in a hurry and need to switch from desktop to mobile, the Chat mobile app is an excellent way to stay in touch with your team.
Your customers can transfer a chat to mobile through a chat menu.
Key Features
Ability to continue a chat on mobile
When your customer is in a hurry or needs to walk away from the computer, they can continue a conversation with your team on their phone. With a quick and easy code scan, the conversation appears on a mobile device.
Push notifications
The main reason for customers dropping chats is the lack of visible notifications about the agent's response. With push notifications, your customers will never miss your response. For your company, this means an improved Customer Satisfaction Score.
Fast & convenient
Immediate contact with your team is available at your client's fingertips. With a mobile app, they don't need to visit your website to start another chat.
Experience they already know
Chat mobile app works similarly to Messenger or WhatsApp. Your clients’ conversations are available in one place with easy access to them.
Benefits
Be where your customers are
Make a step towards being mobile-first. In the world of constant rush, over 75% of chats are handled on mobile. And it's still growing. Thanks to Chat, your conversations are easily accessible, straight from the pocket.
No more abandoned chats
Say goodbye to missed conversations and welcome an improved customer experience. With Chat, you are sure your clients get a notification after your team answers their questions.
Seamless integration
Chat integration is provided by LiveChat. All LiveChat, ChatBot, and other integrations (like Product Cards) work inside the mobile app so that you can use them like always.
