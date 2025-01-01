Chatting with your team has never been easier. Install Chat integration and allow your customers to connect with your business using a dedicated app. Thanks to notifications, they will never miss any messages sent by your agents.

Enabling Chat integration lets your customers continue a chat on their phones. Whenever they are in a hurry and need to switch from desktop to mobile, the Chat mobile app is an excellent way to stay in touch with your team.

Your customers can transfer a chat to mobile through a chat menu.