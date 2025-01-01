Chat

Chat

Let customers chat with your team through a dedicated mobile app

Developed by Text
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

Chatting with your team has never been easier. Install Chat integration and allow your customers to connect with your business using a dedicated app. Thanks to notifications, they will never miss any messages sent by your agents.

Enabling Chat integration lets your customers continue a chat on their phones. Whenever they are in a hurry and need to switch from desktop to mobile, the Chat mobile app is an excellent way to stay in touch with your team.

Your customers can transfer a chat to mobile through a chat menu.

Key Features

Ability to continue a chat on mobile

When your customer is in a hurry or needs to walk away from the computer, they can continue a conversation with your team on their phone. With a quick and easy code scan, the conversation appears on a mobile device.

Push notifications

The main reason for customers dropping chats is the lack of visible notifications about the agent's response. With push notifications, your customers will never miss your response. For your company, this means an improved Customer Satisfaction Score.

Fast & convenient

Immediate contact with your team is available at your client's fingertips. With a mobile app, they don't need to visit your website to start another chat.

Experience they already know

Chat mobile app works similarly to Messenger or WhatsApp. Your clients’ conversations are available in one place with easy access to them.

Benefits

Be where your customers are

Make a step towards being mobile-first. In the world of constant rush, over 75% of chats are handled on mobile. And it's still growing. Thanks to Chat, your conversations are easily accessible, straight from the pocket.

No more abandoned chats

Say goodbye to missed conversations and welcome an improved customer experience. With Chat, you are sure your clients get a notification after your team answers their questions.

Seamless integration

Chat integration is provided by LiveChat. All LiveChat, ChatBot, and other integrations (like Product Cards) work inside the mobile app so that you can use them like always.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Chat.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.