With our Campaign Monitor integration, you can gather more subscribers as visitors can sign in to your newsletters while filling a pre-chat survey. Thanks to that, you can gain email addresses of your website visitors and stay in touch with them after the chat is over. Add them to your email campaigns, send them information about promotions, and turn them into your customers.

Campaign Monitor is an email marketing application that allows creating professional marketing campaigns without much effort.

The solution comes with a drag-and-drop email builder and the variety of professionally-designed templates to create your own branded email. When an email is ready, Campaign Monitor allows you to segment your contacts to send targeted messages.

What's more, the tool enables you to get insights into how your emails are performing: see how your audience is being engaged with your campaigns, and which call-to-actions are most effective.