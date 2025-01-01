Reach out proactively to your website visitors and educate them about your products. Take advantage of LiveChat and 1&1 integration, answer customer questions in real time and help them complete the checkout process.

1&1 is a simple to use landing page builder. It works like most modern text editors and doesn’t require coding.

The solution comes with a set of mobile-friendly, customizable templates and the image library (over 1700 images for various industries). Apart from the website, you will also get your personalized email address. Thanks to image & text suggestions, and the online photo editor you will quickly match the content of your site to your audience. What's more, 1&1 gives you the possibility to attract more customers by creating a blog or setting up automatic promotions in your store.

To make your website more attractive, you can make it available in multiple languages and use business web apps like customer reviews or appointment scheduling.