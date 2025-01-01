10Web

10Web is an all-in-one platform that lets you host WordPress websites, and build them ground up with little to no coding.

10Web Builder allows you to build high-quality WordPress websites in a matter of hours. You can simply import one of our many pre-made website templates, then with an even simpler drag&drop interface, you can build fully​ functional and SEO optimized website in a snap.

With 10Web, you get to manage all of your website’s essentials through a single dashboard. That includes backups, speed optimization, SEO, security, and other options necessary for your website performance.

Key Features

Modern design

With our modern chat window, you will not only help out your customers but also enrich the visual side of your website.

Powerful ticketing system

We want to offer you a full package that includes not only a solid chat tool but also a ticketing system – so you can provide your customers with 24/7 service.

Benefits

Provide efficient customer service

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

Improve customer satisfaction and sales

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

