Keep track of key metrics and get organized while you’re at it. Use apps like Super Vision and Quick Links to stay on the same page with the teammates talking to customers and help them provide a stellar customer experience to increase customer satisfaction.

With Clearbit for LiveChat, you’ll get access to detailed customer data enabling you to provide more personal communication. While you do that, the Agent Performance and Chat Response Time reports will help you find ways to make your agents more efficient, speed up their work, and shorten their response time.

Get the above and other selected apps and fuel your analytical thinking and productivity.