Connect LiveChat & ZenCart and easily get a chat widget on your website. Talk with clients, deliver help in real time and educate visitors about your products. Finally, improve customer satisfaction and grow sales.

Zen Cart is an open source, (GPL2 licensed), e-commerce solution & shopping cart solution. Supported by a dedicated global community of programmers, Zen Cart offers a high level of customization.

The solution lets you list detailed product attributes, creates pricing structures and add entire product categories in a matter of clicks. Admin dashboard is rich with settings, making it quick and easy to reconfigure the look and feel of your store.

What's more, you can implement customer access restrictions, offer a variety of shipping options, support discount coupon codes, email communications or advertising banners. Plus, Zen Cart comes with built-in payment gateways and integrations that let you connect it with other modules.