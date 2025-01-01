Add LiveChat to your landing page and start chatting with customers. By educating them about your products, you can close more deals and boost your profits.

X-Cart is an e-commerce and shopping cart platform that helps users to create and operate responsive stores. It offers both a downloadable self-hosted licensed option that you can buy and install on a server and a cloud-based cart.

The solution comes with 55 ready-mades, customizable templates, and a drag & drop editor which will make editing and managing your content a piece of cake.

What’s more, X-Cart provides a wide variety of e-commerce features. You can add an unlimited number of products and update them in bulk. Send abandoned cart emails and remind customers about their purchases. Offer coupons and discounts to encourage visitors to buy more for less and show “Coming soon” products to keep them engaged.

To add to this, you can display prices, shipping costs and totals in the currency your customer are used to as well as take advantage of over 40 storefront translations.

X-Cart integrates with a number of 3rd party integrations and tools including Google Analytics, MailChimp or Segment.