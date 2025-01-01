X-Cart

Reach out to clients proactively and help them complete the checkout process.

Add LiveChat to your landing page and start chatting with customers. By educating them about your products, you can close more deals and boost your profits.

X-Cart is an e-commerce and shopping cart platform that helps users to create and operate responsive stores. It offers both a downloadable self-hosted licensed option that you can buy and install on a server and a cloud-based cart.

The solution comes with 55 ready-mades, customizable templates, and a drag & drop editor which will make editing and managing your content a piece of cake.

What’s more, X-Cart provides a wide variety of e-commerce features. You can add an unlimited number of products and update them in bulk. Send abandoned cart emails and remind customers about their purchases. Offer coupons and discounts to encourage visitors to buy more for less and show “Coming soon” products to keep them engaged.

To add to this, you can display prices, shipping costs and totals in the currency your customer are used to as well as take advantage of over 40 storefront translations.

X-Cart integrates with a number of 3rd party integrations and tools including Google Analytics, MailChimp or Segment.

Key Features

A built-in ticketing system

LiveChat is not just a chat tool – it comes with a built-in Ticketing System and tons of native integrations! Build your Customer Service that your customers will use 24/7.

Chat greetings

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on these actions. For example, you can send a personalized invitation to a visitor who has seen several of your help pages or contact a person who visited you for the first time.

Chat surveys

Gather feedback in chat surveys and find out what is going through your clients' heads. Ask specific questions or introduce your rating system. Thanks to LiveChat, you can have a viable insight into customers’ needs and can tailor your efforts to deliver personalized service.

Benefits

Get to the bottom of your customers' needs and wants

Rather than watching potential customers click away from the website, provide immediate assistance when questions arise and walk them through the purchase process.

Provide a quick means of customer support

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

Increase order value

LiveChat enables you to learn about clients’ needs and preferences. Thanks to this knowledge, you can recommend products that would meet their expectations and increase the cart value.

