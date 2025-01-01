Our Wishpond integration allows you to put the chat widget on your store and serve your customers whenever they need. Help them in real-time and on the go, guide them to the checkout and close more sales.

Wishpond is landing page builder that lets you create SEO optimized storefronts. Their fancy and modern design helps to attract visitors and convert them into leads.

The tool’s significant advantage is the fact you do not need to have any technical knowledge to get a site. What's more, you can build not only websites but also create custom form fields, contests, and pop-ups that appear when a visitor visits the site. The effective lead management system monitors leads' activity on the site and provides tools that enable you to carry our A/B tests. You can also analyze your users based on tracked data. To add to this, Wishpond helps to nurture your leads by segmenting them based on their interests and can send personalized marketing campaigns. Thanks to real-time analytics and reporting, you will always be up-to-date with your campaigns' performance.

Wishpond provides third-party integrations covering software such as Salesforce, Highrise, Insightly, MailChimp, GetResponse, AWeber, Salesforce IQ, Base CRM, and many other apps.