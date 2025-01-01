Wishpond

Wishpond

Boost the quality of your customer service and grow sales.

Works with   LiveChat
  • Wishpond integration
  • LiveChat on Wishpond website

Our Wishpond integration allows you to put the chat widget on your store and serve your customers whenever they need. Help them in real-time and on the go, guide them to the checkout and close more sales.

Wishpond is landing page builder that lets you create SEO optimized storefronts. Their fancy and modern design helps to attract visitors and convert them into leads.

The tool’s significant advantage is the fact you do not need to have any technical knowledge to get a site. What's more, you can build not only websites but also create custom form fields, contests, and pop-ups that appear when a visitor visits the site. The effective lead management system monitors leads' activity on the site and provides tools that enable you to carry our A/B tests. You can also analyze your users based on tracked data. To add to this, Wishpond helps to nurture your leads by segmenting them based on their interests and can send personalized marketing campaigns. Thanks to real-time analytics and reporting, you will always be up-to-date with your campaigns' performance.

Wishpond provides third-party integrations covering software such as Salesforce, Highrise, Insightly, MailChimp, GetResponse, AWeber, Salesforce IQ, Base CRM, and many other apps.

Key Features

Ticketing system

We want to offer you a full package that includes not only a powerful chat tool but also a ticketing system – so you can provide your customers with 24/7 service.

Easy installation

All that it takes is to copy the LiveChat snippet and throw it to your Wishpond. With this simple and effortless process, your website will be equipped with LiveChat in no time.

Proactive invitations to chat

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on those actions. For example, you can set up an invitation with a help offer that will trigger when a visitor has seen several of your help pages or contact a person who gathered a lot of products in their cart.

Benefits

Find customer' pain points that need to be solved

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

A frictionless way to initiate customer support

With live chat available on the website, customers have a simple and free option to contact the business. They can use it with minimal disruption to their day, which turns out to be very convenient.

Say goodby to frustrated customers

People love to chat. With speed and timeliness on your side, you can provide immediate support to those who don’t want to get stuck on hold or wait days to receive an answer.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Explore more apps

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.