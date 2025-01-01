Welyo Connector (Z)
Integrates LiveChat with Welyo to enable seamless, efficient, and personalized customer support from a single interface.
The application integrating Welyo with LiveChat streamlines customer service by connecting website chat interactions with the advanced capabilities of the Omnichannel communication platform. With this integration, agents can handle LiveChat conversations directly within the Welyo interface, gaining access to contact history, notes, tickets, and the full customer context.
Key benefits of the integration:
Unified workspace – agents work in a single interface without switching between systems, improving efficiency and reducing response time.
Complete contact history – access to past interactions and tickets across all communication channels.
Improved service quality – quick access to customer data enables more personalized and effective support.
Automation and reporting – chat statistics and performance insights are available in Welyo, supporting team analytics and decision-making.
This solution enhances digital customer service and helps create a more seamless and satisfying customer experience.
Key Features
Agents can manage LiveChat conversations directly within the Welyo interface, without switching between tools.
Complete view of past interactions, tickets, and notes across all communication channels in one place.
Each chat can be automatically associated with an existing or new customer.
Agents can add tags and notes to conversations for easier tracking and future reference.
LiveChat data is included in Welyo reports, covering metrics like response time, chat volume, and satisfaction scores.
Combines chat with other communication channels (phone, email, forms) in a single, integrated platform.
Benefits
Agents work in a single tool, reducing handling time and minimizing errors caused by switching between platforms.
Access to full contact history enables more personalized and accurate support.
Enhanced reports and analytics help monitor service quality and support data-driven decisions.
Easily expand communication channels without adding complexity to the agent workspace.
Faster, smoother, and more professional service leads to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.