Ucraft is a website building software, letting you build a website without coding, by yourself. It also lets you select from numerous mobile-responsive, pre-defined website’s templates, depending on your business type. The templates can be customized with a drag and drop editor which could be especially convenient for non-IT professionals.

With LiveChat and Ucraft integration, you will be able to add live chat to your website built with Ucraft and start providing instant customer support with chat, ticketing system or automated messages to your visitors/customers. With LiveChat’s +100 integrations, you will also connect your live chat solution with other tools you’re already using in your daily workflow, like a CRM system or mailing automation system.