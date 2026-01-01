Trello

Trello

Turn your notes into Trello tasks instantly — stay organized without switching apps.

Works with   LiveChat
  • Trello for Text

Enhance your productivity by connecting Text with Trello. This integration allows you to seamlessly create and manage Trello cards directly from Text. Turn messages, notes, or tasks into actionable Trello items without leaving your workspace.

Key Features

Create Cards Instantly

Turn any message or note into a Trello card with just one click. Capture ideas, tasks, or feedback directly from Text without switching tools.

Benefits

Stay in Sync

Keep your workspace and Trello board perfectly aligned. Changes made in Text automatically update your Trello cards — and vice versa.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account.

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2026 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.