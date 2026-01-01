Trello
Turn your notes into Trello tasks instantly — stay organized without switching apps.
Works with LiveChat
Enhance your productivity by connecting Text with Trello. This integration allows you to seamlessly create and manage Trello cards directly from Text. Turn messages, notes, or tasks into actionable Trello items without leaving your workspace.
Key Features
Create Cards Instantly
Turn any message or note into a Trello card with just one click. Capture ideas, tasks, or feedback directly from Text without switching tools.
Benefits
Stay in Sync
Keep your workspace and Trello board perfectly aligned. Changes made in Text automatically update your Trello cards — and vice versa.
