Survey Sensei EU/US
Transform customer feedback into actionable insights with satisfaction scores, sentiment analysis, and automated reporting using AI.
Transform customer feedback into actionable intelligence
Survey Sensei is an intelligent survey solution that integrates with LiveChat to help you better understand your customers.
Most businesses collect feedback. Few know what to do with it. Powered by advanced AI technology, Survey Sensei automatically analyzes survey responses and delivers insights you can actually act on — without anyone having to dig through spreadsheets to find them.
Why Survey Sensei?
Customer feedback is gold, but analyzing it manually is time-consuming and prone to bias. The more responses you collect, the further the real signal gets buried.
Survey Sensei uses AI-powered analysis to instantly process survey responses, identify patterns, and extract meaningful insights — all within your LiveChat dashboard.
What makes Survey Sensei different?
🧠 AI-powered analysis
Survey Sensei uses OpenAI's GPT-4 technology to analyze every response and extract:
- Satisfaction scores with confidence levels
- Sentiment classification (positive, neutral, negative)
- Key themes and topics mentioned by customers
- Positive highlights from customer feedback
- Improvement suggestions based on customer input
📊 Comprehensive dashboard
Monitor your customer satisfaction metrics at a glance:
- Real-time satisfaction score tracking
- Response rate monitoring and analytics
- Sentiment distribution visualization
- Historical trend analysis
- Customer feedback summaries
⚙️ Customizable AI prompts
Tailor the AI analysis to your specific business needs:
- Custom prompt templates with variable support
- Configurable analysis parameters
- Optional sentiment analysis
- Secure, encrypted OpenAI API key management
- Default templates to get started quickly
🎯 Smart customer insights
Get actionable intelligence from every response:
- Positive feedback highlights
- Friction points and recurring complaints
- Confidence scores to prioritize what to act on
Key Features
View all survey responses with detailed breakdowns, individual customer data, and linked chat conversations for complete context.
Your OpenAI API key is encrypted using enterprise-grade standards to ensure that nobody — including us — can access or view it. Your login details stay protected at all times.
Automatically classify customer feedback as positive, neutral, or negative with confidence scoring to identify satisfaction trends and potential issues quickly.
Monitor customer satisfaction metrics in real time with performance indicators. Spot a drop in sentiment before it becomes a pattern.
Generate reports and export survey data for further analysis, presentations, or other business intelligence tools.
Tailor the AI analysis to your specific business needs with custom prompt templates and variable support.
AI automatically identifies positive highlights and improvement suggestions from open-ended responses, saving hours of manual analysis time.
Create unlimited surveys with flexible question types, custom branding, and conditional logic to gather exactly the feedback you need.
Automatically analyze every survey response with AI technology to extract satisfaction scores, sentiment, themes, and actionable insights without manual effort.
Benefits
Collect and analyze unlimited survey responses without additional manual effort — insights from every customer interaction, captured automatically. The more customers you hear from, the sharper the picture gets.
Know how customers feel about your products and services — and spot a shift in sentiment before it becomes a problem.
Quickly identify pain points and improvement opportunities from customer feedback, so your team can respond faster and push satisfaction scores higher.
Access satisfaction metrics and sentiment trends backed by real customer data. Less gut feel, more evidence.
Eliminate hours of manual survey review with automated AI analysis that instantly processes and categorizes feedback, freeing your team to focus on taking action.
App Terms
Legal Terms
By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms, App Privacy Policy and App Terms and Conditions.
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact No-Code Venture. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Survey Sensei EU/US.