Survey Sensei EU/US

Transform customer feedback into actionable intelligence

Survey Sensei is an intelligent survey solution that integrates with LiveChat to help you better understand your customers.

Most businesses collect feedback. Few know what to do with it. Powered by advanced AI technology, Survey Sensei automatically analyzes survey responses and delivers insights you can actually act on — without anyone having to dig through spreadsheets to find them.

Why Survey Sensei?

Customer feedback is gold, but analyzing it manually is time-consuming and prone to bias. The more responses you collect, the further the real signal gets buried.

Survey Sensei uses AI-powered analysis to instantly process survey responses, identify patterns, and extract meaningful insights — all within your LiveChat dashboard.

What makes Survey Sensei different?

🧠 AI-powered analysis

Survey Sensei uses OpenAI's GPT-4 technology to analyze every response and extract:

Satisfaction scores with confidence levels

Sentiment classification (positive, neutral, negative)

Key themes and topics mentioned by customers

Positive highlights from customer feedback

Improvement suggestions based on customer input

📊 Comprehensive dashboard

Monitor your customer satisfaction metrics at a glance:

Real-time satisfaction score tracking

Response rate monitoring and analytics

Sentiment distribution visualization

Historical trend analysis

Customer feedback summaries

⚙️ Customizable AI prompts

Tailor the AI analysis to your specific business needs:

Custom prompt templates with variable support

Configurable analysis parameters

Optional sentiment analysis

Secure, encrypted OpenAI API key management

Default templates to get started quickly

🎯 Smart customer insights

Get actionable intelligence from every response: