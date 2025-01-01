SITE123
Chat with your SITE123 store visitors and turn leads into sales.
Customers have a lot of questions to answer and expect fast responses. With our integration, you can finally answer all the queries and build a long-lasting relationship with your clients.
SITE123 is a free website builder that helps to create sites and online stores. There is a reason why it’s called SITE123; you just need to choose your content, upload and publish it. And most importantly, the solution offers tools that can spare you designing and coding, and let you get a website without hiring a professional.
You can take advantage of ready-made styles and layouts (all themes are mobile friendly), choose a website category or edit texts in no time. Connect your site with your social media profiles and gain new fans.
Basically, you can set up a perfect online presence with practically no effort. Upload your quality content, while SITE123 is taking care of all the rest, helping you come up with a responsive, search-engine-optimized website.
Key Features
Simple implementation
Increase your Sales rate
Chat engaging tools
Benefits
Get to the point of your customer issues faster
Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.
A frictionless way to initiate customer support
Personalize communication and better nurture your leads
From being on a first name basis with the customer to adding your company’s logo to the chat window — you can provide a much better customer experience.