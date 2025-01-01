SITE123

SITE123

Chat with your SITE123 store visitors and turn leads into sales.

Works with   LiveChat
  • SITE123 integration

Customers have a lot of questions to answer and expect fast responses. With our integration, you can finally answer all the queries and build a long-lasting relationship with your clients.

SITE123 is a free website builder that helps to create sites and online stores. There is a reason why it’s called SITE123; you just need to choose your content, upload and publish it. And most importantly, the solution offers tools that can spare you designing and coding, and let you get a website without hiring a professional.

You can take advantage of ready-made styles and layouts (all themes are mobile friendly), choose a website category or edit texts in no time. Connect your site with your social media profiles and gain new fans.

Basically, you can set up a perfect online presence with practically no effort. Upload your quality content, while SITE123 is taking care of all the rest, helping you come up with a responsive, search-engine-optimized website.

Key Features

Simple implementation

Integrate LiveChat with SITE123 and enrich your website with a neat and powerful chat tool! All of that with just a few easy steps together with our step-by-step tutorial.

Increase your Sales rate

LiveChat will not only allow you to provide customers with a powerful chat tool but it will help to build customer trust! With one of the best ways to increase your sales, sky is the limit.

Chat engaging tools

Make sure your visitors can always spot your chat window by using a custom eye-catcher or a chat button. Let customers contact you whenever they are experiencing a problem and boost customer satisfaction thanks to efficient customer care.

Benefits

Get to the point of your customer issues faster

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

A frictionless way to initiate customer support

With live chat available on the website, customers have a simple and free option to contact the business. They can use it with minimal disruption to their day, which turns out to be very convenient.

Personalize communication and better nurture your leads

From being on a first name basis with the customer to adding your company’s logo to the chat window — you can provide a much better customer experience.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Explore more apps

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.