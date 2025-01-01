Connect LiveChat with Segment to start chatting with your desktop and mobile visitors. Assign dedicated chat departments to specific pages and provide services that meet customer expectations.

Segment is a customer data management and analytics software that helps companies to understand and manage customer data coming from multiple sources.

The solution integrates with hundreds of other apps, pulling data from these sources into a single platform. It tracks interactions with your websites, mobiles devices, tablets, smartwatches, iBeacons, point-of-sale registers, and TVs.

What's more, all your data can be accessed in Segment and automated to a schematized SQL database. You can use Amazon Redshift to analyze how users use your product, identify trends, understand revenue, and evaluate campaign performance.

To make your data secure, Segment always stores a copy of your raw data so you can access it anytime. Plus, you can export your data to any of your existing, internal systems and apps.